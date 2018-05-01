WEATHER ALERTStrong Thunderstorms Pop Up Tuesday Afternoon
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Afghanistan, Boulder County, Gabriel Conde, Local TV, Loveland
Spc. Gabriel Conde (credit: U.S. Army)

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A U.S. Army soldier from Loveland was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday.

Officials say Spc. Gabriel Conde was shot and killed by enemy fire.

conde gabriel Soldier From Colorado Killed In Action Overseas

Spc. Gabriel Conde (credit: U.S. Army)

Conde, 22, served as an airborne infantryman in the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

He had been in Afghanistan since Sept. 2017 for Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The Loveland resident enlisted in the Army in August 2015.

The incident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s