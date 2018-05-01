LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A U.S. Army soldier from Loveland was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday.

Officials say Spc. Gabriel Conde was shot and killed by enemy fire.

Conde, 22, served as an airborne infantryman in the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

He had been in Afghanistan since Sept. 2017 for Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The Loveland resident enlisted in the Army in August 2015.

The incident is under investigation.