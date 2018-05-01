BREAKING NEWSRuling: Rep. Lamborn On GOP Primary Ballot
CHICAGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies sent down prospect Ryan McMahon on Tuesday and promoted infielder Daniel Castro from Triple-A Albuquerque, adding another option at second base with DJ LeMahieu sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Colorado put LeMahieu on the 10-day disabled list on Monday and Pat Valaika started at second for the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Castro replaced LeMahieu for Tuesday night’s game at Wrigley Field in his first major league appearance since Sept. 30, 2016, for Atlanta against Detroit.

“The decision was more about what position he plays,” manager Bud Black said. “We felt we needed more coverage with DJ being out for the next five games. With Pat as our only true middle infielder, even though we said McMahon could play it, we felt we’d have a little more flexibility with Daniel.”

gettyimages 925131404 Rockies Send McMahon To Triple A Albuquerque, Bring Up Castro

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) runs to the dugout during the spring training baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies on February 27, 2018 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona.(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McMahon is batting .180 with no homers and three RBIs in 28 games. The infielder also has struck out 22 times in 60 plate appearances.

The 25-year-old Castro had a 22-game hit streak with the Isotopes at the time of the move.

The Rockies also transferred left-hander Zac Rosscup to the 60-day disabled list with a left middle finger blister.

