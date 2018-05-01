DENVER (CBS4) – Way to Go opens registration for Bike To Work Day as a way to collect data to support the region’s biking infrastructure.

LINK: Register for Colorado’s Bike to Work Day

Bike to Work Day is Wednesday, June 28, 2018. Thousands of cyclist will hit the road on their way to work. There is a celebration for the cyclists at Civic Center Park, and way stations set up all over the Metro Area. Way to Go organizes Bike to Work Day as part of it’s mission to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

As part of the registration process, employers are encourages to sign up for the Bike to Work Day Business Challenge, which encourages participation from as many employees as possible. More than 800 companies participated last year, showing their support of smart commute options.