LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are in pursuit of a motorhome they believe could have a child on-board.

The suspect led police on a chase Tuesday in the Santa Clarita area.

The pursuit picked up on the 5 Freeway through the Newhall Pass and into Santa Clarita and north of Castaic shortly after 3 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officials believe the suspect could be armed.

A dog could be seen sitting in the front seat of the motorhome as the driver sped down the freeway.

This story is developing.