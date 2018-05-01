Comments
(CBS)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are in pursuit of a motorhome they believe could have a child on-board.
The suspect led police on a chase Tuesday in the Santa Clarita area.
The pursuit picked up on the 5 Freeway through the Newhall Pass and into Santa Clarita and north of Castaic shortly after 3 p.m.
California Highway Patrol officials believe the suspect could be armed.
A dog could be seen sitting in the front seat of the motorhome as the driver sped down the freeway.
This story is developing.