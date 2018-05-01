BREAKING NEWSRuling: Rep. Lamborn On GOP Primary Ballot
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DU Pioneers, Lacrosse, Local TV, University of Denver, University of Denver Pioneers

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The DU Pioneerss will begin the Big East tournament on Thursday when they take on Marquette in Villanova, PA.

The two teams are very familiar with each other considering they just played on Saturday. The Pios beat the Golden Eagles 7-4 at Peter Barton Stadium to close out the regular season.

du lax transfer frame 390 Bit Of A Trap Game: Pios Prepare For Tournament Play Without Teammate

(credit: CBS)

This will be the third straight year that Marquette and DU meet in the Big East tournament, and the last two seasons Marquette has beaten DU.

“Marquette always plays us tough,” said DU faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste. “It’s a little bit of a trap game playing the same team so close, but we’re really excited and we’re really focused on this one because we know it’s something we haven’t done the past two years.”

The Pios will be without long stick midfielder Sean Mayle for the rest of the season after he was ruled ineligible.

du lax transfer frame 270 Bit Of A Trap Game: Pios Prepare For Tournament Play Without Teammate

(credit: CBS)

“Because of the University of Denver’s unique academic quarter system, we have to monitor our academic success twice during the regular season. Due to a technicality with a course that Sean repeated and passed, the school and NCAA have deemed him ineligible,” DU Head Coach Bill Tierney said via the school’s release.

Mayle was selected 6th overall in the 2018 MLL Collegiate Draft in April.

“Not having no. 6 on the field is a huge loss for our program, especially in light of our potential playoff run, but all appeals have been exhausted,” added Tierney.

The Pios and Golden Eagles will take the field at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s