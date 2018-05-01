By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – May in Colorado is known for fast changing weather of almost any type. And right on schedule, we’ll be reminded why over the next few days.

Tuesday will start with drizzle and very light rain along the Front Range. It will be just enough to get the pavement wet. Then mainly dry weather will prevail from late morning through early afternoon before a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms develops after about 3 p.m. And for the first time this season, some storms will be capable of producing hail up to 1″ in diameter and wind up to 60 mph mainly north and northeast of Denver. The National Weather Service has issues a “marginal” threat for severe weather (the lowest threat on a 5-point scale) for locations such as Greeley, Fort Morgan, and Sterling.



Elsewhere, a chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday and Thursday before drier weather finally returns for Friday and Saturday.

In the mountains, snow is expected especially on Wednesday and Wednesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the San Juan Mountains for 5-10 inches of snow in the mountains around Telluride, Lake City, and Ouray. Meanwhile the mountains in the Rocky Mountain National Park region are under a Winter Storm Watch for 8-14″ of widespread snow and up to 20″ in a few isolated areas. The Watch extends west to Rabbit Ears Pass where heavy snow is expected by late Wednesday.



