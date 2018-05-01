By Rick Sallinger

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Four months after he and other law enforcement officers were ambushed Douglas County, Deputy Jeff Pelle is back on the job.

On Tuesday, Pelle received hugs and greetings around the Castle Rock Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s got to be good to be back,” CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked Pelle.

“Yeah it’s very good,” he replied.

Pelle suffered serious injuries when he and multiple other officers were ambushed on New Year’s Eve. Deputy Zack Parrish was also shot and did not survive the attack.

“I think about him every day, I miss him, wife and kids every day,” said Pelle.

It has been a long recovery both physically and emotionally for him. He spent 20 days in the hospital with bullet wounds to the lung, ribs, diaphragm and liver. The bullet entered just above the side of his protective vest.

He said he is lucky to be alive, “It missed my heart by half an inch, bad injuries but lucky at the same time.”

He was close with Deputy Parrish and wears a wristband in his memory.

For now Pelle’s return to work is gradual beginning with desk duty, but he expects to be back on the streets before long.

He is grateful for the support he has received

“Thank you a million times… the support has been awesome,” he said.

Some of that is from his father, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

“It’s sure different when it’s your son,” he noted shortly after the shooting.

Now that son is starting over, knowing danger comes with the job.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.