BREAKING NEWSRuling: Rep. Lamborn On GOP Primary Ballot
Filed Under:Boulder County, Copper Canyon Shooting, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Jeff Pelle, Joe Pelle, Local TV
Douglas County Deputy Jeff Pelle (credit: CBS)

By Rick Sallinger

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Four months after he and other law enforcement officers were ambushed Douglas County, Deputy Jeff Pelle is back on the job.

On Tuesday, Pelle received hugs and greetings around the Castle Rock Sheriff’s Office.

jeff pelle returns to work 5pkg frame 2451 Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

(credit: CBS)

“It’s got to be good to be back,” CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked Pelle.

“Yeah it’s very good,” he replied.

jeff pelle returns to work 5pkg frame 513 Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

Douglas County Deputy Jeff Pelle (credit: CBS)

Pelle suffered serious injuries when he and multiple other officers were ambushed on New Year’s Eve. Deputy Zack Parrish was also shot and did not survive the attack.

deputy pelle honored 5vo transfer frame 240 Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

Shooting in Douglas County on Dec. 31, 2017. (credit: CBS)

“I think about him every day, I miss him, wife and kids every day,” said Pelle.

zack parrish Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

It has been a long recovery both physically and emotionally for him. He spent 20 days in the hospital with bullet wounds to the lung, ribs, diaphragm and liver. The bullet entered just above the side of his protective vest.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 573 Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

(credit: Pelle Family)

He said he is lucky to be alive, “It missed my heart by half an inch, bad injuries but lucky at the same time.”

jeff pelle returns to work 5pkg frame 1411 Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

(credit: CBS)

He was close with Deputy Parrish and wears a wristband in his memory.

For now Pelle’s return to work is gradual beginning with desk duty, but he expects to be back on the streets before long.

jeff pelle returns to work 5pkg frame 1467 Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

(credit: CBS)

He is grateful for the support he has received

“Thank you a million times… the support has been awesome,” he said.

jeff pelle returns to work 5pkg frame 1 Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Douglas County Deputy Jeff Pelle (credit: CBS)

Some of that is from his father, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

“It’s sure different when it’s your son,” he noted shortly after the shooting.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 330 Very Good: Deputy Pelle Talks About Returning To Work After Ambush Shooting

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle (credit: CBS)

Now that son is starting over, knowing danger comes with the job.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s