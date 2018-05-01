BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The only highway from Boulder to Nederland was closed on Tuesday due to a huge barrel that went into the creek which contained sodium hydroxide.

The 250-gallon barrel was found just after 9 a.m. in Boulder Creek near Barker Reservoir. It is unclear how the barrel got in the water or where it came from.

Authorities are trying to figure out how much of the sodium hydroxide leaked into the water or whether there is a danger to the public downstream. Officials with the Boulder County Public Health Department are on scene.

Sodium hydroxide is a hazardous material. Highway 119 was closed in both directions with no estimate on when it may reopen. There is no alternate route for drivers.