Filed Under:Colorado Politics, Let's Talk, Local TV, Mental Health, Mental Health Month
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado leaders are coming together to help Coloradans who deal with mental health issues as part of Mental Health Month.

This year, the state is focusing on early intervention and treatment.

Experts say half of all mental health issues happen before a person turns 14 years old.

Mental health advocate Jordan Yates says getting help early changed her life.

Jordan Yates (credit: CBS)

“My story has me standing alive sic years later because I felt comfortable opening up to my mom at the age of 13 because my mom believed me and was willing to get me help,” Yates said.

Colorado is partnering with the Let’s Talk Campaign to start the conversation about this important issue.

