COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – In Colorado Springs, city officials are working on a plan to tackle deer overcrowding.

Authorities are worried about the increased chances of the wild animals causing crashes.

There have also been reports of deer getting aggressive during mating season.

“I would say probably I got more emails about deer than I have about any other single issue,” said Colorado Springs City Council member Andy Pico. “Last year, there was 306 deer we picked up on various roads, in danger of being hit by cars, being hung up in fences.”

To help fix the problem, council members are looking at thinning the herd professionally, possibly with urban hunting and even birth control.