DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado ranks in the top 10 of this year Most Fun States in America. According to WalletHub.com, the state comes in 8th overall, with top rankings for entertainment and recreation and nightlife.

Some of the areas where Colorado ranked in the top five were parks and recreation and most skiing facilities.

Part of the reason Colorado didn’t rank in the top 5 is because of some areas of ranking that include marinas, shoreline mileage and beach quality.

