  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Civic Center Conservancy, Civic Center Eats, Civic Center Park, Food Trucks, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Despite rain in the forecast this week, it’s time to get outside and enjoy all the food trucks downtown Denver has to offer.

Civic Center EATS returns on Tuesday. Food trucks are serving up tasty treats three days a week, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

civic center eats 1 Get Outside And Grab Something Tasty At Civic Center EATS

(credit: CBS)

This is the 13th year for the event with dozens of food trucks scheduled to participate on specific days during the three-day-a-week event.

It’s the largest gathering of food trucks in Denver with 28 new trucks joining 54 returning vendors this year. The trucks will rotate on a daily basis.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The event is in Civic Center Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays and continues through Oct. 4.

There will also be live music for diners at the park.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Proceeds help support Civic Center Park revitalization through the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s