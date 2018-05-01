DENVER (CBS4)– Despite rain in the forecast this week, it’s time to get outside and enjoy all the food trucks downtown Denver has to offer.

Civic Center EATS returns on Tuesday. Food trucks are serving up tasty treats three days a week, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This is the 13th year for the event with dozens of food trucks scheduled to participate on specific days during the three-day-a-week event.

It’s the largest gathering of food trucks in Denver with 28 new trucks joining 54 returning vendors this year. The trucks will rotate on a daily basis.

The event is in Civic Center Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays and continues through Oct. 4.

There will also be live music for diners at the park.

Proceeds help support Civic Center Park revitalization through the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy.