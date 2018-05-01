  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Castle Rock, House Fire, Local TV, South Metro Fire Rescue

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Castle Rock will inspect battery-powered devices that read water use in their investigation into a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged several others last month.

The fire broke out April 17 at a home in the 4800 block of Foxtail Drive. Wind speeds of about 30 to 40 mph helped spread the flames.

castle rock fire Water Use Device Examined In House Fire Investigation

(credit: South Metro Fire)

One of the devices that reads water use was found on the side of the home where the fire started, along with a gas meter and a juniper shrub.

m radio copy Water Use Device Examined In House Fire Investigation

(credit: CBS)

Investigators have not determined that’s what sparked the fire, but the town isn’t leaving any lead uncovered. In addition to checking the meters, inspectors will also examine defensible space around homes.

castle rock fires lu1 frame 2441 Water Use Device Examined In House Fire Investigation

(credit: CBS)

The Castle Rock Fire Department says with the current dry conditions, it’s important to keep fire-prone vegetation away from homes, especially around utility hookups.

The homes are located in a neighborhood west of the outlet mall in Castle Rock.

castle rock fire1 Water Use Device Examined In House Fire Investigation

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s