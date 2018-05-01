CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Castle Rock will inspect battery-powered devices that read water use in their investigation into a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged several others last month.

The fire broke out April 17 at a home in the 4800 block of Foxtail Drive. Wind speeds of about 30 to 40 mph helped spread the flames.

One of the devices that reads water use was found on the side of the home where the fire started, along with a gas meter and a juniper shrub.

Investigators have not determined that’s what sparked the fire, but the town isn’t leaving any lead uncovered. In addition to checking the meters, inspectors will also examine defensible space around homes.

The Castle Rock Fire Department says with the current dry conditions, it’s important to keep fire-prone vegetation away from homes, especially around utility hookups.

The homes are located in a neighborhood west of the outlet mall in Castle Rock.