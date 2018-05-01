  • CBS4On Air

Former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday. Schlereth and Spencer discussed the 2018 NFL Draft and the upcoming Broncos season.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The NFL Draft is over and the Broncos picked six offensive players and four defensive players.

bradley chubb Schlereth: Broncos Addressed Leadership Vacuum In Draft

Bradley Chubb (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“I thought they did a great job,” said Schlereth of the Broncos selections. “I think they (the Broncos) really looked at themselves and said ‘we need to not only have athletes, but more importantly great football players,'” said Schlereth.

gettyimages 952494200 Schlereth: Broncos Addressed Leadership Vacuum In Draft

Denver Broncos draft picks from left to right, Royce Freeman, Courtland Sutton and Isaac Yiadom (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“I think they focused on that. They focused on character guys. I think what you did was you drafted the next generation of Bronco team captains,” said Schlereth, in reference to the fact that the majority of the 2018 draft class were captains on their college football teams.

“There has been a leadership vacuum since Peyton Manning walked out of that facility and I think they recognized that.”

Schlereth also touched on the comments John Elway made over the weekend in regards to Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly and how the two guys will compete for the backup quarterback job.

gettyimages 900108502 Schlereth: Broncos Addressed Leadership Vacuum In Draft

Paxton Lynch (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“Just because you play a pro sport doesn’t make you a professional. That’s a signal to Paxton Lynch. Time to grow up,” said Schlereth. “You can’t be the last guy in and the first guy out. Quarterbacking is a lifestyle,” said Schlereth.

chad kelly Schlereth: Broncos Addressed Leadership Vacuum In Draft

Chad Kelly (credit: CBS)

“What they’re saying to Paxton Lynch is, ‘You’ve got an opportunity, but let me tell you what it’s an open competition between you and Mr. Irrelevant (Chad Kelly’s nickname because he was the last player taken in the 2017 draft), a 7th rounder who’s got a boatload of talent, who’s coming off an injury, and we’re not afraid to give it to him if he earns it.'”

The Broncos will play their first preseason game of the 2018 season on Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

