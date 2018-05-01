WEATHER ALERTStrong Thunderstorms Pop Up Tuesday Afternoon
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anchor Center for Blind Children, Blind Climbers, Climbing, Erik Weihenmayer, Local TV

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 15 years ago, Golden native Erik Weihenmayer made history by becoming the first blind person to summit Mount Everest.

Since then, he’s continued his mission to climb the world’s tallest peaks and inspire others.

blind kids climb 12vo2 frame 1408 First Blind Man To Summit Mt. Everest Helps Kids Achieve New Heights

(credit: CBS)

Erik was an athlete before he began to go blind as teenager. He says he wasn’t going to let a little thing like lack of sight take him out of the game.

blind kids climb 12vo2 frame 322 First Blind Man To Summit Mt. Everest Helps Kids Achieve New Heights

(credit: CBS)

That’s when he found rock climbing. Some 29,000 feet later, he’s inspiring others to reach their summits, too, regardless of their ability.

blind kids climb 12vo2 frame 832 First Blind Man To Summit Mt. Everest Helps Kids Achieve New Heights

(credit: CBS)

Erik spent the morning at the Anchor Center for Blind Children, guiding kids with severe visual impairments up their own version of Mount Everest.

blind kids climb 12vo2 frame 532 First Blind Man To Summit Mt. Everest Helps Kids Achieve New Heights

(credit: CBS)

He says it’s important for all children to have someone they can look up to, whether they can see them or not.

blind kids climb 12vo2 frame 1031 First Blind Man To Summit Mt. Everest Helps Kids Achieve New Heights

(credit: CBS)

“I was lucky because I had a great family, but none of them knew anything about blindness. I wish I knew more blind people who could give me a glimpse of the future, of what was possible. That’s why I’m here today. It’s neat teaching them climbing, but maybe it will click that I’m blind, too, like they are,” said Erik.

blind kids climb First Blind Man To Summit Mt. Everest Helps Kids Achieve New Heights

(credit: CBS)

Erik says his whole philosophy is living life with no barriers. The Anchor Center gives children the tools and education they need to begin living that life.

blind kids climb 12sot frame 16 First Blind Man To Summit Mt. Everest Helps Kids Achieve New Heights

Erik Weihenmayer (credit: CBS)

It’s one of only a few nonprofits that serve children under the age of five who have severe visual impairments.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s