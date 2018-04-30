  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brush, Brush Police Department, Christopher Dean Luedtke, Colorado Bureau Of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol, Fort Morgan, Fort Morgan Police Department, Local TV, Logan County Sheriff's Office, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Sterling

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who stole a semi and then led officers on a chase through two counties has been identified as Christopher Dean Luedtke.

Over the weekend, 11 vehicles were damaged or destroyed as authorities gave chase to the stolen semi truck.

chris luedtke mug copy Stolen Semi Driver Identified After Chase, Multiple Crashes

Christopher Dean Luedtke (credit: Morgan County)

Five people were injured in the tractor-trailer’s collisions. Four, including a Fort Morgan police officer, suffered minor injuries. Another person was hospitalized.

stolen semi pursuit 6 credit nancy metzgar Stolen Semi Driver Identified After Chase, Multiple Crashes

(credit: Facebook/Nancy Metzgar)

The truck was initially stolen from the Sterling area and pursued by Sterling police, according to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan County personnel took over and pursued the semi into Morgan County.

In Fort Morgan, the truck struck a Fort Morgan police cruiser at the intersection of Barlow Road and Riverview Avenue, injuring the officer inside.

stolen semi pursuit 10 credit nancy metzgar Stolen Semi Driver Identified After Chase, Multiple Crashes

(credit: Facebook/Nancy Metzgar)

The truck reversed course to the west and continued, with police in tow, into Brush. Near Brush Middle School, the semi driver, since identified as Luedtke, 29, attempted to run down a Brush officer. The officer fired his weapon at the driver as the truck rammed and destroyed the unoccupied patrol car.

The truck was driven south on Colorado Avenue and into oncoming lanes of traffic. It struck a car head-on, injuries both people inside.

stolen semi pursuit 9 credit nancy metzgar Stolen Semi Driver Identified After Chase, Multiple Crashes

(credit: Facebook/Nancy Metzgar)

Continuing through the residential area, the truck then hit another vehicle at Cameron Street and Eaton Street. That car was pushed into a tree and rolled onto its side, coming to rest against a fence and house. The two people inside were also injured.

stolen semi pursuit 7 credit nancy metzgar Stolen Semi Driver Identified After Chase, Multiple Crashes

(credit: Facebook/Nancy Metzgar)

Finally, Luedtke jumped from the moving semi in the 800 block of Custer Street. The truck crashed into two parked cars and came to rest in a front yard. He ran into a home where he was taken into custody.

stolen semi pursuit 8 credit nancy metzgar Stolen Semi Driver Identified After Chase, Multiple Crashes

(credit: Facebook/Nancy Metzgar)

Luedtke is facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s