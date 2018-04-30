DENVER (CBS4)– The son of the former mayor of Denver has been arrested, accused of sexual assault on a child. Allen Webb was arrested last Friday in Las Vegas.

The Denver DA’s office officially filed charges against Webb, 55, on April 6.

Those charges are three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, one count of sexual assault on a child- pattern of abuse and three counts sexual assault on a child.

Webb has a criminal background that includes assault, harassment, felony menacing, possession of a controlled substance and other probation violations.