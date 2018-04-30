DENVER (CBS4)– Smoke from two wildfires burning in Arizona, one that has grown to 12½ square miles, is creating some haze across Colorado on Monday morning.

According to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, the GOES-16 satellite imagery is showing significant amounts of smoke being transported in Colorado. He says it will be most noticeable in the southwestern and high elevation areas.

Residents of 10 small nearby communities in Arizona were ordered to evacuate late Sunday because the fire was edging close to homes and buildings.

Around 500 firefighters and 7 hotshot crews of elite wildland firefighters are battling the blaze that is 0 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown.

