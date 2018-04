See All The Players The Broncos Picked In The 2018 NFL DraftThe Denver Broncos picked six offensive players and four defensive players in the 2018 NFL Draft.

University Of Colorado's Phillip Lindsay Heading To The BroncosThe Broncos have agreed to terms with former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay as an undrafted free agent.

Best Draft Picks From All 32 Teams256 picks were made over the course of three days. Which ones were the best for each team?

Seahawks Draft Shaquem Griffin, Who Lost Hand To AmputationThe Seattle Seahawks have selected Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Broncos Select Colorado Native Sam Jones In 6th Round Of NFL DraftThe Broncos selected Colorado native Sam Jones, a guard from Arizona State University, in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Casa Bonita Featured During NFL Draft BroadcastThe Broncos spiced things up on the third day of the NFL Draft

Manning Seen On Guy's Night Out With SonIf you've been wondering what Peyton Manning has been up to lately - we have an answer.

Broncos Select Josey Jewell In 4th Round Of NFL DraftThe Broncos selected linebacker Josey Jewell with their first pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Avs Fans Paint The Ice To Mark End Of The SeasonThe season may be over for the Colorado Avalanche, but some fans hit the ice at the Pepsi Center over the weekend to celebrate their favorite players.

Raptors Hold On In Rainy Seattle, Beat Seawolves 19-15The Glendale Raptors secured their second win in as many matches Saturday with a 19-15 victory over the Seattle Seawolves.