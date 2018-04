CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – A large home in Castle Pines burned down on Monday afternoon.

The multi-million dollar home is on Cliffgate Lane.

People inside heard the smoke alarms and escaped with their pets.

Officials say explosions from inside the home came from a propane tank which helped spread the fire.

Firefighter have the fire under control and say it is not spreading.

An exact cause of the fire has not been released.