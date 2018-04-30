By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After officially reaching 80° in Denver on Saturday, we tied a 70-year-old record on Sunday with 83°. It was the first time this year Denver has reached the 80s.

Monday will not be quite as warm but still far above normal for the final day of April with highs in the middle 70s. It will also be breezy at times with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph in the metro area and stronger for areas south and southeast of Denver. The combination for warm temperatures, gusty winds, low humidity, and dry soil means the fire danger is higher than usual. So a Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of southeast Colorado. It also includes the foothills of Jefferson County and the Rampart Range west of Castle Rock in Douglas County.



A new weather pattern takes over on Tuesday as a large system moves south from Utah to Arizona and in the process starts sending moisture toward Colorado. We have a 30% chance for rain in the metro area Tuesday afternoon followed by a better chance on Wednesday and Wednesday night as the storm turns east and crosses over Colorado.

In the mountains, rain and snow is likely Tuesday through Thursday with the snow level above 10,000 feet during the day and lowering below 9,000 feet at night. Ski areas that remain open including Loveland and Arapahoe Basin could easily see 5-10 inches of snow this week.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms are also possible Thursday before sunny, dry, and warmer weather returns for Friday.

