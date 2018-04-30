DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly five months after he was ambushed and shot by a gunman in Douglas County, Deputy Jeff Pelle is back on the job.

Pelle suffered serious injuries when he and multiple other officers were ambushed on New Year’s Eve. Deputy Zach Parrish was also shot and did not survive the attack.

Pelle will be on light duty but returning to work is a big step in the recovery process.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, Jeff’s father, said that fractions of an inch from being the second fatality that night.