DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly five months after he was ambushed and shot by a gunman in Douglas County, Deputy Jeff Pelle is back on the job.

Pelle suffered serious injuries when he and multiple other officers were ambushed on New Year’s Eve. Deputy Zach Parrish was also shot and did not survive the attack.

deputy pelle honored 5vo transfer frame 240 Deputy Returns To Work Months After Shooting That Killed His Friend

Shooting in Douglas County on Dec. 31, 2017. (credit: CBS)

Pelle will be on light duty but returning to work is a big step in the recovery process. deputy jeff pelle via dcso Deputy Returns To Work Months After Shooting That Killed His Friend

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, Jeff’s father, said that fractions of an inch from being the second fatality that night.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 573 Deputy Returns To Work Months After Shooting That Killed His Friend

(credit: Pelle Family)

