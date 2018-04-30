  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge is hearing arguments in a last-ditch lawsuit filed by Rep. Doug Lamborn to get his name back on the Colorado GOP primary ballot.

Lamborn has requested an injunction, requiring the congressman’s name to be placed on the June primary ballots. Judge Philip Brimmer began proceedings on Monday morning in Denver.

Lamborn filed the suit Wednesday after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled he must be kicked off the ballot because the campaign used people who do not live in Colorado to gather voter signatures getting Lamborn into the primary.

Lamborn and his campaign contend that ruling violates the First Amendment rights of the congressman and his constituents. The lawsuit argues that the Colorado law requiring signature gatherers to live in the state violates the U.S. Constitution.

