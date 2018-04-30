DENVER (CBS4)– A bridge that was damaged over the weekend when a bus that was too tall attempted to drive under it, remained closed to traffic on Monday morning. The bus also remains there while engineers examine the structure.

The bridge was badly damaged Sunday morning when the driver took a wrong turn.

The bus was arriving at DIA’s East parking garage to pick up passengers as part of the “bus bridge” put in place while RTD’s A Line commuter rail line undergoes weekend-long maintenance.

The A Line reopened early Monday morning after the routine maintenance was completed.

The male driver missed the entrance to the East terminal’s transit center and was attempting to reroute back to it.

The bus entered a non-public road, however, and struck the low-clearance overpass. The bridge was signed as low clearance, according to both DIA and RTD spokespersons.

Reed believed it to be nine feet in height.

Whatever the bridge’s exact height, pictures prove the newer Flatiron Flyer bus to be taller.

The driver was transported to a hospital.