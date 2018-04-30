  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The season may be over for the Colorado Avalanche, but some fans hit the ice at the Pepsi Center over the weekend to celebrate their favorite players.

The team invited all season ticket holders, Colorado Amateur Hockey teams from across the state, staff, partners, and other guests to “Paint the Ice” on Sunday.

paint the ice 5 copy Avs Fans Paint The Ice To Mark End Of The Season

(credit: Colorado Avalanche)

They wrote messages to players and drew some pretty creative pictures thanking the team for the great season.

paint the ice 3 copy Avs Fans Paint The Ice To Mark End Of The Season

(credit: Colorado Avalanche)

The Avalanche say it’s one way they’re showing gratitude for the fan support during the 2017-2018 season.

paint the ice 1 copy Avs Fans Paint The Ice To Mark End Of The Season

(credit: Colorado Avalanche)

The RAM Trucks Avalanche Ice Girls and team mascot Bernie joined the fans in the rink during Paint the Ice.

paint the ice 9 copy Avs Fans Paint The Ice To Mark End Of The Season

(credit: Colorado Avalanche)

paint the ice 6 copy Avs Fans Paint The Ice To Mark End Of The Season

(credit: Colorado Avalanche)

paint the ice 10 copy Avs Fans Paint The Ice To Mark End Of The Season

(credit: Colorado Avalanche)

