FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A survivor of the Aurora movie theater shooting is getting a shot to play in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Saturday that they signed Zack Golditch to a rookie free agent contract after no team selected him in the draft.

Golditch, a guard, shined as a member of the offensive line for the CSU Rams. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection as a senior at Colorado State University.

Golditch attended Gateway High School in Aurora. On July 20, 2012, he was watching a movie in the theater right next to the one where the mass shooting that killed 12 people took place. A bullet fired by the gunman came through the wall and went through his neck. It just missed his spine.

“If I had leaned over on my armrest a little bit, who knows where it would have went,” Golditch told CBS in 2012.

Golditch was honored as Homecoming King at Gateway High School.