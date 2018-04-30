Filed Under:Aurora Movie Shooting, Local TV, NFL Draft, Zack Golditch
Zack Golditch (center) reflects while the marching band plays CSU songs after the Rams lost the Gildan New Mexico Bowl to the Marshall Thundering Herd 31-28 at Dreamstyle Stadium Dec. 16, 2017. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A survivor of the Aurora movie theater shooting is getting a shot to play in the NFL.

gettyimages 893949506 Former Ram Zack Golditch, Survivor Of Aurora Shooting, Signs Free Agent NFL Deal

Zack Golditch (center) reflects while the marching band plays CSU songs after the Rams lost the Gildan New Mexico Bowl to the Marshall Thundering Herd 31-28 at Dreamstyle Stadium Dec. 16, 2017. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Saturday that they signed Zack Golditch to a rookie free agent contract after no team selected him in the draft.

Golditch, a guard, shined as a member of the offensive line for the CSU Rams. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection as a senior at Colorado State University.

Golditch attended Gateway High School in Aurora. On July 20, 2012, he was watching a movie in the theater right next to the one where the mass shooting that killed 12 people took place. A bullet fired by the gunman came through the wall and went through his neck. It just missed his spine.

zack golditch Former Ram Zack Golditch, Survivor Of Aurora Shooting, Signs Free Agent NFL Deal

Golditch after getting shot (credit: CBS)

“If I had leaned over on my armrest a little bit, who knows where it would have went,” Golditch told CBS in 2012.

AURORA THEATER SHOOTING: Story Archive | Timeline | Remembering The Victims

Golditch was honored as Homecoming King at Gateway High School.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s