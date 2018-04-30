  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Adams County, Broken Shovels Farm, Henderson, Local TV

By Dillon Thomas

HENDERSON, Colo. (CBS4) – The community came together to help raise money for three local animal rescues after they helped save more than 70 alpaca and goats from an Adams County farm.

rescued animals 1 Rescue Shelters Step In To Help Animals In Danger

(credit: CBS)

Dozens made their way to the Broken Shovels Farm in Henderson on Sunday, donating money to help keep the rescued animals alive.

rescued animals 2 Rescue Shelters Step In To Help Animals In Danger

(credit: CBS)

Broken Shovels Farm founder Andrea Davis told CBS4 she recently received a call for help from an Adams County farmer who said they needed help with 35 goats.

When Davis arrived to rescue the goats, she quickly realized the problem was more significant.

“What was 35 goats, turned in to about 70 animals,” Davis said.

Around 70 of the animals on the farm were surrendered to the rescues. Alpaca and goats were malnourished and matted. Some suffered from growth defects. The rescue also found some dead animals on the property as well.

animals Rescue Shelters Step In To Help Animals In Danger

Andrea Davis (credit: CBS)

Taking as many of the animals as they could, rescues from the Front Range said they needed the public’s assistance in paying for medical treatment, and food.

“The vet bills have already been overwhelming,” Davis said. “(The animals) are so hungry, and there are so many of them, that it is really taking a lot of food, and a lot of vet care, to bring them back in to shape.”

rescued animals 3 Rescue Shelters Step In To Help Animals In Danger

(credit: CBS)

Denver resident Emily Cutson told CBS4 she loves goats, and wanted to attend the fundraiser to help out.

“I just freaking love goats,” Cutson said. “I wanted to help them thrive, so they are not suffering anymore. They needed a lot of love, and attention.”

The rescues said this case was a prime example of why it is important to spay and neuter farm animals, just as you would a household pet.
The rescues hoped to handle medical issues, while bringing the animals back to normal weight. Then, they would look to place the animals in forever homes.

If you would like to assist financially with the rescue, donate here.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

