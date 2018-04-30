SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– People living in Summit County are concerned about all the haze in the air as wildfire season grows closer. The smoke is from a wildfire burning in Arizona.

The wildfire has consumed 13½ square miles in north-central Arizona, about an hour west of Winslow. Fire crews estimate 30 homes have burned. Residents of nearly a dozen small communities were ordered to evacuate late Sunday.

The wildfire is concerning for many who are worried about a busy wildfire season in Colorado.

“We are all kind of concerned with the little snowpack we have. If we don’t get a lot of rain this summer it’s going to be a big set up for fire this summer,” said Silverthorne resident Mark Townsend.

The haze had settled in over the high country early Monday morning but by the afternoon wind had blown much of it out.

Parts of Colorado are under a Red Flag Warning with many communities putting fire restrictions in place.

