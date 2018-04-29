PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Park County officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for the Ranch of the Rockies Subdivision because of a wildland fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Kaufman Fire is actually burning in Chaffee County, very close to the Park County line.

New fire on the San Isabel NF, #SalidaRD, the #Kaufmanfire started 11:28am and is being suppress by multiple agencies https://t.co/wcDKjMkLW7 — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) April 29, 2018

Officials say the evacuation area includes Ranch Road north to Campfire Road to Blacksmith Road and to Oahu Road.

U.S.F.S. says five acres have been burned and homes northeast of the fire are threatened.

The cause of the fire appears to be human-related, but exact details have not been released.

