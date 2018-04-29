BREAKING NEWSWildland fire in Park County prompts mandatory evacuations
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chaffee County, Hartsel, Local TV, Park County, Park County Sheriff's Office, Ranch of the Rockies, Wildland Fire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Park County officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for the Ranch of the Rockies Subdivision because of a wildland fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Kaufman Fire is actually burning in Chaffee County, very close to the Park County line.

Officials say the evacuation area includes Ranch Road north to Campfire Road to Blacksmith Road and to Oahu Road.

U.S.F.S. says five acres have been burned and homes northeast of the fire are threatened.

The cause of the fire appears to be human-related, but exact details have not been released.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black ForestWaldo CanyonHigh Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s