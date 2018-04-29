ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says two people were killed on Saturday in separate incidents.

The first occurred early Saturday morning near 70th Avenue and Pecos Street; the other happened about two miles away on Broadway near Del Norte Street at around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say two people are in custody for each of the murders. One suspect faces a second degree murder charge while the other faces a first degree murder charge.

Details about how the suspects knew the victims have not been released. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.