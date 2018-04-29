A man lights a cigarette with a lighter on September 6, 2012 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/GettyImages) File photo of a man smoking a cigarette. (Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/GettyImages)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol reminded the public about the dangers of wildfires and the best way to fight them – preventing them.

Trooper Josh Lewis posted a message on Facebook, as he’s done in the past, about how a small cigarette butt can be the most harmful enemy to our landscape – especially during dry conditions.

“Keep your butt, in your car,” Lewis said. “We’re out there. We’re looking and if you throw some type of lighted material, it’s an automatic summons to go and talk to a judge, no ifs, ands or butts.”

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.