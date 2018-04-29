BRUSH, Colo. (CBS4) – Eleven vehicles were damaged or destroyed Saturday night as authorities gave chase to a stolen semi truck through two Colorado counties.

Five people were injured in the tractor-trailer’s collisions. Four, including a Fort Morgan police officer, suffered minor injuries. Another person was held overnight for observation.

Ofcr involved shooting/pursuit Morgan Co Sat nite. 11 veh damaged/destroyed by stolen tractor-trlr, 5 injured (incl Fort Morgan PD ofcr), all but 1 treated/released. Suspect wounded and in custody — MorganSheriffCO (@MCSheriffCO) April 29, 2018

The truck’s driver also suffered minor injuries and was arrested and jailed following his release from a hospital.

It could have been much worse.

The truck was initially stolen from the Sterling area and pursued by Sterling police, according to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan County personnel took over and pursued the semi into Morgan County.

In Fort Morgan, the truck struck a Fort Morgan police cruiser at the intersection of Barlow Road and Riverview Avenue, injuring the officer inside.

The truck reversed course to the west and continued, with police in tow, into Brush. Near Brush Middle School, the semi driver attempted to run down a Brush officer. The officer fired his weapon at the driver as the truck rammed and destroyed the unoccupied patrol car.

The truck was driven south on Colorado Avenue and into oncoming lanes of traffic. It struck a car head-on, injuries both people inside.

Continuing through the residential area, the truck then hit another vehicle at Cameron Street and Eaton Street. That car was pushed into a tree and rolled onto its side, coming to rest against a fence and house. The two people inside were also injured.

Finally, the driver of the truck jumped from it — with the truck still moving — in the 800 block of Custer Street. The truck crashed into two parked cars and came to rest in a front yard.

The driver ran into a house. He was taken into custody inside.

“A little after 10, I heard all these sirens coming down the street,” said Brush resident Nancy Metzgar. “And then gunfire.”

“Numerous crime scenes are still being processed and some streets are closed temporarily as these scenes are investigated,” MCSO wrote in its new release. “Residents in the area are asked to be patient as law enforcement documents this series of incidents.”

Due to officers firing their weapons, an extensive investigation is underway. The Morgan County Major Crimes Investigative Team, comprised of personnel from MCSO and the Brush, Fort Morgan and Log Lane police departments, is in charge of the investigation. Agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol are assisting the local team.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the semi driver.