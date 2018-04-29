DENVER (CBS4) – A bus driver suffered minor injuries after they drove into a bridge to the multi-level parking garage at Denver International Airport.

The bridge was badly damaged Sunday morning when the driver took a wrong turn.

The bus was arriving at DIA’s East parking garage to pick up passengers as part of the “bus bridge” put in place while RTD’s A-line commuter rail line undergoes weekend-long maintenance.

The driver, a male, missed the entrance to the East terminal’s transit center, said RTD spokesperson Scott Reed, and was attempting to reroute back to it.

The bus entered a non-public road, however, and struck the low-clearance overpass. The bridge was signed as low clearance, according to both DIA and RTD spokespersons.

Reed believed it to be nine feet in height.

Whatever the bridge’s exact height, pictures prove the newer Flatiron Flyer bus to be taller.

The driver was transported to a hospital.

The bridge is one of several providing pubic access to the East terminal from the parking garage, and airport operations are relatively normal at this time.

There are minimal traffic impacts this morning after an accident involving an RTD bus on the east side of the terminal near the parking garage. Currently the bridge and roadway underneath are closed for cleanup and inspection. Drivers should follow signage around the accident. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 29, 2018

DIA spokesperson Emily Williams said the most impact is to drivers on the top of Level 4 in the parking garage. They are being asked to exit the garage on Level 1.

“It’s easiest for people to just follow the signage out there,” she said.

Don't forget! The @RideRTD University of Colorado A Line is currently out of service until 3 a.m. Monday, April 30, because of construction activities. Bus shuttle service will be provided. More info and shuttle schedule at: https://t.co/zTpJe7fn7O pic.twitter.com/6aqdptwra1 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 29, 2018

Engineers are presently evaluating the integrity of the bridge.

RTD’s “bus bridge” service is unaffected, Reed said, and the A-line is projected to re-open as scheduled at 3 a.m. Monday.

Due to City of Denver construction on Central Park Boulevard, the University of Colorado A Line will not be running between 3AM Saturday, April 28th, until 3AM Monday, April 30th. Bus shuttle service will be provided. More info and shuttle schedule at: https://t.co/m695EsgRy0 pic.twitter.com/qYWE825HO9 — RTD (@RideRTD) April 28, 2018

RTD still suggests riders allow an extra hour of travel time to work around the commuter rail closure.