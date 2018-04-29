BREAKING NEWSWildland fire in Park County prompts mandatory evacuations
DENVER (CBS4) – There’s less than one week left until Walk MS, an event held by the MS Society and CBS4.

The money raised through Walk MS, and Bike MS goes to education, research, and resources for people and families living with multiple sclerosis.

The routes are fully accessible and feature various distances so everyone can participate. Volunteers provide on-site support to make sure everyone has a good time. There is a 5K run, which kicks off a little earlier and costs $35 in registration fees.  You can expect to see teams wearing specially made t-shirts, carrying banners, and hosting decorated tents.

You can still sign up for the event at City Park on May 5.

LINK: Information & Registration for Walk MS

