NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police found themselves involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in Northglenn.

Officials say Northglenn officers were contacted by Westminster police and the Safe Street Task Force about a wanted person near the area of the 500 block of Malley Drive, which is near 112th Avenue and Washington Street.

About 30 minutes later, Northglenn officers were told of shots fired in that same area.

Officers from Westminster and the Safe Streets Task Force say they tried to contact the wanted person, and that person showed a weapon.

That’s when officers shot and killed the subject. It’s not clear what the deceased was wanted for.

No officers were hurt.

