By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The last Sunday of April will bring record heat to parts of the state, including Denver.

Denver’s record high for this date is 83°F set in 1948.

Along with the warm weather and dry conditions this afternoon we are worried about the potential for wildfires. Several red flag warnings are in effect today and we’ll likely see more of the same again tomorrow.

Monday should start off mostly sunny statewide but will turn cloudy by the afternoon and evening as a broad area of low pressure moves in from the northwest.

It will bring cooler temperatures and some much needed moisture to Colorado by the middle of the week.

Wednesday looks to be the wettest and coolest day in the week ahead. A warming trend is expected for next weekend.

