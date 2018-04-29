By Makenzie O’Keefe

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As the weather warms up, more and more Coloradans will be cooling off at lakes and reservoirs.

Officials are warning boaters to beware of an invasive species of mussels that can quickly spread if your equipment is not properly cleaned.

For years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been working to keep the state waterways free of the aquatic-nuisance species of Zebra and Quagga mussels.

In Colorado, boaters are required to undergo inspections. That way, rangers can ensure the boats entering lakes are clear of any non-native species that could cause damage to ecosystems, natural resources and infrastructure.

“They’re a bad deal,” explained Don McKelvery, who has been boating for 20 years. “You see, they mess up my fishing.”

CPW says because invasive mussels are not native to the Colorado habitat, they can reproduce very rapidly, then kill out all the natural species in the lakes.

“What happens is the mussels can attach themselves to a boat somewhere else, like in Florida for example,” said Michelle Seubert, Manager of Barr Lake. “Then if that boat is launched here, they can spread and invade our own lakes.”

The mussels not only hurt the ecosystem, but can be an expensive problem for reservoirs by blocking water intake pipes.

“They can attach to dam structures, or dock structures,” Seubert said. “They attach themselves which can then block those.”

In April, rangers at Barr Lake came across a boat from Kansas that was undergoing an inspection. Seubert said it was covered with invasive zebra mussels.

“It went through a full decontamination process before it could be released back to the owner,” Seubert explained.

Boaters and fishermen say they’re thankful the state is keeping a close eye on the species, because it could otherwise destroy their natural resources for years to come.

“We come out here to fish and enjoy the waters and if it’s infested with mussels that all goes away,” Charlie Johnston, a local boater said.

Rangers say that invasive species can attach to your boat or even boating equipment, so it’s important to make sure it’s inspected and clean every time you head to the lake.

