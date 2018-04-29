  • CBS4On Air

Shaun Davies, scrumhalf for the Glendale Raptors, emerges from the pile and passes to a teammate during Saturday's win over the Seattle Seawolves. (credit: Steven Seiller/Summit Lights Photography)

SEATTLE (CBS4) — The Glendale Raptors secured their second win in as many matches Saturday with a 19-15 victory over the Seattle Seawolves.

The Raptors are now 2-0 in the inaugural season of Major League Rugby and sit alone atop the seven-team standings.

Glendale established leads of 11-0 in the first half and 16-3 in the second before outlasting the home team’s comeback.

Defense, a cold, steady rain, and slippery ball handling dominated the match, particularly in the second half.

 

raptors seattle credit steven seiller summit lights photography Raptors Hold On In Rainy Seattle, Beat Seawolves 19 15

Raptor hooker Zach Fenoglio, playing flanker for most of the match, found the try zone in the 36th minute following highlight reel-worthy ball movement on the part of the Raptors.

“Seattle is an amazing team and we just wanted to keep putting them through the phases,” Fenoglio said. “We’re always happy to win.”

Fenoglio, a Denver native and longtime member of the Raptors during its club years, was named the team’s Man Of The Match.

Seattle and the Houston SaberCats, both 1-0-1, sit in second place behind the Raptors after two matches.

Next, Glendale visits the Utah Warriors in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 5th.

The match begins at 1:30 p.m. MT and will be streamed on AT&T Sports Net.

 

 

