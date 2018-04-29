BREAKING NEWSWildland fire in Park County prompts mandatory evacuations
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police took to Twitter to warn pet owners as mercury levels rise in Colorado.

Police shared a photo of a temperature taken from inside a vehicle on Saturday. They say someone heard a dog barking inside and called police.

The outside temperature was around 77 degrees – but the heat nearly doubled inside the car.

Fortunately, the dog is okay.

Last August, it became state law for a person to be protected if they break a vehicle window to save a pet or a child in a hot car.

That person must first try to find the owner and call law enforcement before breaking the window.

