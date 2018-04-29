LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police took to Twitter to warn pet owners as mercury levels rise in Colorado.

Police shared a photo of a temperature taken from inside a vehicle on Saturday. They say someone heard a dog barking inside and called police.

134.6 degrees!!! That's how hot it was in this vehicle today after a concerned citizen heard a dog barking. It is that time of year to be aware of the temperatures. 77 degrees outside warms your vehicle to over 100 degrees very quickly. Let's keep our pets safe. pic.twitter.com/ydcx8ApO9E — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) April 28, 2018

The outside temperature was around 77 degrees – but the heat nearly doubled inside the car.

Fortunately, the dog is okay.

REMINDER: it doesn't have to be "summer" to become deadly for a pet locked inside a car. With temps now getting near/exceeding 80 it's time to leave pets home while you run errands. #COwx #4wx #Dogs #Cats #Pets #Heat pic.twitter.com/CUAoZMIjWc — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) April 29, 2018

Last August, it became state law for a person to be protected if they break a vehicle window to save a pet or a child in a hot car.

That person must first try to find the owner and call law enforcement before breaking the window.