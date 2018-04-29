BREAKING NEWSWildland fire in Park County prompts mandatory evacuations
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Día Del Niño, Denver Museum Of Nature And Science, Local TV, Mexican Cultural Center

DENVER (CBS4) – Día del Niño is a day to celebrate all children!

The Mexican Cultural Center teamed up with Denver Museum of Nature and Science to bring kids from all backgrounds together.

dia del nino transfer frame 90 Día Del Niño Offers Free Day At Museum Of Nature & Science

(credit: CBS)

A free day at the museum will allow the entire family to get elbow-deep in inclusive crafts, a showcasing of Mexican performances, along with a showing of Disney’s CoCo.

Admission is free, but parking might be difficult. You can take a free shuttle from East High School to the museum to alleviate parking pains.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s