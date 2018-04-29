DENVER (CBS4) – Día del Niño is a day to celebrate all children!

The Mexican Cultural Center teamed up with Denver Museum of Nature and Science to bring kids from all backgrounds together.

A free day at the museum will allow the entire family to get elbow-deep in inclusive crafts, a showcasing of Mexican performances, along with a showing of Disney’s CoCo.

Admission is free, but parking might be difficult. You can take a free shuttle from East High School to the museum to alleviate parking pains.