NFL DRAFTBroncos select inside linebacker, running back with final two picks in NFL Draft
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos picked six offensive players and four defensive players in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Broncos GM John Elway and Head Coach Vance Joseph (credit: CBS)

“We’re really excited about how the draft ended and the way it fell for us,” Broncos general manager John Elway said on Saturday. “We feel like we got a lot of really good football players and also really good people and quality guys. Great competitors that have a toughness to them.”

The Broncos finished the draft with the following picks:

Round 1

– Bradley Chubb, OLB, North Carolina State

Bradley Chubb with John Elway and Vance Joseph (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Round 2

– Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Round 3

– Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
– Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College

Denver Broncos draft picks from left to right, Royce Freeman, Courtland Sutton and Isaac Yiadom on Saturday. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Round 4

– Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
– DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

Round 5

– Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

Round 6

– Sam Jones, G, Arizona State

Round 7

– Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington
– David Williams, RB, Arkansas

