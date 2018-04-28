ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos picked six offensive players and four defensive players in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“We’re really excited about how the draft ended and the way it fell for us,” Broncos general manager John Elway said on Saturday. “We feel like we got a lot of really good football players and also really good people and quality guys. Great competitors that have a toughness to them.”

The Broncos finished the draft with the following picks:

Round 1

– Bradley Chubb, OLB, North Carolina State

Round 2

– Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Round 3

– Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

– Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College

Round 4

– Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

– DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

Round 5

– Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

Round 6

– Sam Jones, G, Arizona State

Round 7

– Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington

– David Williams, RB, Arkansas