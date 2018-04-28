NFL DRAFTSee All The Players The Broncos Picked In The 2018 NFL Draft
Filed Under:CU Buffs, Denver Broncos, Local TV, Phillip Lindsay, University of Colorado
(credit: CBS)

By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to terms with former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay as an undrafted free agent.

In his senior season, Lindsay racked up 1,474 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lindsay went to the East-West Shrine Game, but did not receive an invite to the Combine, largely due to his size.

gettyimages 624429414 master University Of Colorados Phillip Lindsay Heading To The Broncos

BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 19: Colorado Buffaloes Tailback, Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball during a Pac-12 conference match-up between the Colorado Buffaloes and the visiting Washington State Cougars on November 19, 2016, at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Head coach Mike MacIntyre was one of the first to share on social media.

His teammates knew he’d make it to the bigs – Lindsay was the heart and soul of the Buffaloes in his four years. He set the Colorado record for all-purpose yards and yards from scrimmage.

phillip lindsay University Of Colorados Phillip Lindsay Heading To The Broncos

(credit: CBS)

He finished second in school history in rushing yards and fifth in points scored.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

