DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to terms with former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay as an undrafted free agent.

In his senior season, Lindsay racked up 1,474 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lindsay went to the East-West Shrine Game, but did not receive an invite to the Combine, largely due to his size.

Head coach Mike MacIntyre was one of the first to share on social media.

Congrats you will do awesome! Hey Bronco fans the Tasmanian Devil is STAYING in the 303. This is what you’re going to get out of @I_CU_boy pic.twitter.com/ei0iMRg5ZP — Coach Mike MacIntyre (@CoachMikeMac) April 28, 2018

His teammates knew he’d make it to the bigs – Lindsay was the heart and soul of the Buffaloes in his four years. He set the Colorado record for all-purpose yards and yards from scrimmage.

He finished second in school history in rushing yards and fifth in points scored.

