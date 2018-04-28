(CBS SPORTS) – The 2018 NFL Draft has been everything we could have asked for, but it’s not over yet. We’ve got everything you need to know to follow the draft from start to finish.

When and where is the draft, though? How can you watch it? And what about the order of picks for all seven rounds?

When is the 2018 NFL Draft?

The draft officially ends on Saturday, April 28.

The event’s seven rounds are split up and broadcast as follows:

Saturday: Rounds 4-7

What time is the 2018 NFL Draft?

Here’s a breakdown of when each day of draft coverage begins:

Saturday: 12 p.m.

Note: All times Eastern.

Where is the 2018 NFL Draft?

After stops in Chicago and Philadelphia, the draft will be hosted by Dallas — specifically, inside the Cowboys‘ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Long held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the event is expected to attract a record number of fans in Texas, where the NFL is trying to enable “the largest live audience ever to view” the draft as part of the event’s first stop at an actual NFL team‘s stadium.

As our own John Breech detailed, the setup of this year’s extravaganza features sections for each team’s fan base and has the draft stage, where Commissioner Roger Goodell greets each selection, positioned directly on the AT&T Stadium turf.

How to watch the NFL Draft

Here’s a breakdown of who will be airing live broadcasts of this year’s draft:

Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Full draft order

