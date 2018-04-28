  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Denver Weather Forecast, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of April 2018 will be on the warm side around Colorado.

There will be a small threat for some scattered afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms today.

The best chance will be over the mountains and foothills south of Interstate 70 but one or two could roll through metro Denver too.

A new area of low pressure will approach Colorado from the west during the day on Sunday and out ahead of it southerly winds will really warm things up.

Some places, including Denver, will be within a few degrees of the daily record high.

The warmth and our dry conditions will mean an increase in fire danger for much of the state.

By late Sunday afternoon there could be a few strong to severe t-storms on the far eastern plains.

state day 1 spc outlook Latest Forecast: Warm Weekend Ahead With Scattered T Storms Possible

As the area of low pressure crosses the Rockies next week we will see a big cool down and a better chance for rain statewide.

5day Latest Forecast: Warm Weekend Ahead With Scattered T Storms Possible

snowpack Latest Forecast: Warm Weekend Ahead With Scattered T Storms Possible

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Warm Weekend Ahead With Scattered T Storms Possible

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s