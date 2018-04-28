LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Six horses were killed in at least five fires in Lakewood.

The fires erupted early Saturday morning between 3rd and 22nd Avenues along Sheridan Boulevard.

West Metro firefighters say two barns were set on fire with five horses in each. The owner of one barn is not in town, therefore the horses were not able to escape the flames.

The owner of the second barn was able to free their five horses, but officials say one got scared and ran back into the barn and did not escape.

Firefighters also responded to three dumpsters fires in the same area.

Authorities have not arrested anyone as of late Saturday morning.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay. No one else was hurt.