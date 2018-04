DENVER (CBS4) – Student activists have put a stop to a new Ink! Coffee Shop at the University of Colorado Denver campus.

The protest stems from an Ink! Coffee Shop in the RiNo neighborhood.

The business put up a controversial sign that read “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood.”

Students said that attitude had no place on their campus.

The school agreed and terminated its contract with the shop.