Broncos select LB Jewell, WR DaeSean Hamilton in NFL Draft's 4th Round
Troy Fumagalli of the Wisconsin Badgers runs into the end zone untouched for a second half touchdown as the Badgers beat the Brigham Young Cougars 40-6 at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – In the fifth round of the NFL Draft, the Broncos drafted Troy Fumagalli, tight end out of Wisconsin.

Fumagalli started as a walk-on with no guarantee of making the Badgers. But after playing all 14 games after his redshirt freshman year, he was offered a scholarship prior to the 2015 season.

Fumagalli finished his career with 135 catches, 1,627 receving yards and 7 touchdowns. He was part of the winningest senior class in the program’s history. He can block, run quality routes, and catch deep balls and passes over the middle.

He’s the sixth Badgers tight end drafted since 2006.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

