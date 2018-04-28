NFL DRAFTBroncos select inside linebacker, running back with final two picks in NFL Draft
By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have selected an inside linebacker out of Washington and a running back out of Arkansas with their final two picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Broncos selected linebacker Keishawn Bierria with the No. 217 pick. They obtained that sixth round pick through a trade.

Bierria recorded 240 total tackles during his career at Washington. He finished the 2017 season with 60 tackles including 4 tackles for loss and one sack. In 2016 he forced two fumbles which was 8th best in the Pac-12.

In the seventh round they picked David Williams out of Arkansas with the No. 226 pick. A trade also led to the Broncos having that selection.

Williams finished his career at Arkansas but played three seasons at South Carolina. In total he rushed for more than 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns during his collegiate career. Last season at Arkansas, Williams ran for 656 yards and eight touchdowns.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

