GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 30: Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after catching a 24 yard touchdown reception against the Washington Huskies during the second half of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Nittany Lions defeated the Huskies 35-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the 113th pick in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft the Denver Broncos selected DaeSean Hamilton, a wide receiver from Penn State.

The Broncos coached Hamilton at the Senior Bowl.

During his career at Penn State he racked up more than 2,842 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

Hamilton had 857 yards and 9 touchdowns in his senior season with the Nittany Lions.

In 2014 he led the Big Ten with 82 receptions and finished 3rd in the conference in receiving yards in 2017.

The Broncos have two picks remaining in the draft. They hold the 149th and 160th overall picks, both in the 5th round which will be conducted on Saturday afternoon.

