WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of local beekeepers lined up early Saturday morning to pick up their bees in Wheat Ridge.

Dakota Bees Factory Outlet received 1,200 bee packages from California.

In all, more than 14 million bees will be handed out to local enthusiasts.

Bee enthusiasts ordered them about five months ago to start new hives.

“There was a bunch of really friendly people. The line was 250 feet long, two deep. People were patient and smiling and just happy to get their bees and on their way,” said Greg Rye.

The event gets bigger every year.

The organization wants to remind everyone to call a beekeeper if you spot a swarm, and to not use pesticides.

LINK: coloradobeekeepers.org/resources/swarm-hotline | dakotabees.com