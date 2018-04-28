NFL DRAFTBroncos select inside linebacker, running back with final two picks in NFL Draft
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of local beekeepers lined up early Saturday morning to pick up their bees in Wheat Ridge.

bee event rs raw 01 concatenated 135724 frame 0 Dozens Of Beekeepers Line Up For Massive Bee Shipment

Dakota Bees Factory Outlet received 1,200 bee packages from California.

In all, more than 14 million bees will be handed out to local enthusiasts.

bee event rs raw 01 concatenated 135724 frame 1378 Dozens Of Beekeepers Line Up For Massive Bee Shipment

Bee enthusiasts ordered them about five months ago to start new hives.

“There was a bunch of really friendly people. The line was 250 feet long, two deep. People were patient and smiling and just happy to get their bees and on their way,” said Greg Rye.

bee event rs raw 01 concatenated 135724 frame 9340 Dozens Of Beekeepers Line Up For Massive Bee Shipment

The event gets bigger every year.

The organization wants to remind everyone to call a beekeeper if you spot a swarm, and to not use pesticides.

LINK: coloradobeekeepers.org/resources/swarm-hotline | dakotabees.com

